Chelsea’s Mason Mount reacts to scoring his first England goal

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount scored his first senior international goal during England’s Euro 2020 qualification win over Kosovo last night.

After having a goal ruled out for offside against Montenegro last time out, Mount scored for the Three Lions for the first time when he came off the bench to score the fourth goal in a 0-4 win.

The Blues attacking midfielder, winning his sixth cap, finished coolly in injury time after being set-up by Harry Kane.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Such a special feeling to score my first goal for @England and a great way to end the qualifying campaign. Big summer ahead!”