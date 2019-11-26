Christian Eriksen playing time could be reduced, says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has indicated that attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen will face reduced playing time due to uncertainty over his future.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season and is reluctant to commit to a new deal.

His new boss has revealed that his contractual stand-off will be a factor when he is making his selection decisions for the remainder of the season.

Mourinho said: “My decisions about starting him or not starting, selecting or not select, will be based on a perspective of a future.

“I cannot hide that. We have a present and in football we have to focus on the present, in this case the game against Olympiakos, but it’s a club where you have to think about the future. These important decisions, obviously, they have an influence on my decisions as a head coach.”

He added: “Christian is a proper guy, loves the club, loves his colleagues, amazing colleague in the dressing room. So it doesn’t matter what – he’s one of us until the last day.

“The important thing is that he’s committed with us, so let’s not talk about his future. Is he leaving? Is he staying? Let’s talk about his commitment for the club and for his colleagues and for the project. He’s with us.”

Eriksen was named on the bench for Mourinho’s opening match against West Ham United. He came off the bench to replace Dele Alli in the 79th minute in a 2-3 win over the Hammers.

Real Madrid were strongly linked with Eriksen last summer, but a deal did not materialise.

But the former Ajax man will be in high demand if, as looks likely, he leaves Spurs on a free transfer at the end of the season.