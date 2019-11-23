Skip to main content

Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Southampton.

Arsenal team to play Southampton

Arsenal coach Unai Emery makes two changes for today’s game against Southampton.

Fit-again Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns in central defence and summer signing Kieran Tierney starts at left wing-back.

Rob Holding (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (hamstring) both drop out of the side defeated at Leicester City.

Starting XI: Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis; Bellerín, Torreira, Guendouzi, Tierney; Özil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Southampton team to play Arsenal

Southampton make three changes to the side beaten by Everton before the international break.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Michael Obafemi and Ryan Bertrand come into the starting lineup. They replace Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo and Jannik Vestergaard.

Starting XI: McCarthy; Cédric Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Armstrong; Obafemi, Ings, Redmond