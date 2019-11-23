Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Southampton lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Southampton.
Arsenal team to play Southampton
📋 Two changes from Leicester last time out…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2019
🇬🇷 @SokratisPapa5 comes into the back three
🏴 @kierantierney1 starts at wing-back#ARSSOU
Arsenal coach Unai Emery makes two changes for today’s game against Southampton.
Fit-again Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns in central defence and summer signing Kieran Tierney starts at left wing-back.
Rob Holding (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (hamstring) both drop out of the side defeated at Leicester City.
Starting XI: Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis; Bellerín, Torreira, Guendouzi, Tierney; Özil, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Southampton team to play Arsenal
🚨 Team news is in! 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 23, 2019
Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's meeting with #AFC: pic.twitter.com/efCC7pseKK
Southampton make three changes to the side beaten by Everton before the international break.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Michael Obafemi and Ryan Bertrand come into the starting lineup. They replace Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo and Jannik Vestergaard.
Starting XI: McCarthy; Cédric Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Armstrong; Obafemi, Ings, Redmond