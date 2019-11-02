Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the early kick-off in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester United.

Bournemouth team to play Man Utd

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 🔺 Harry Wilson in from the off

🔺 Steve Cook makes 150th @premierleague appearance

🔺 Callum Wilson and Joshua King up top LIVE 👉 https://t.co/nqn9aoZqwk#BOUMUN // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/1YhBJwaPu1 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 2, 2019

Bournemouth make just one change to the side that played out a goalless draw with Watford in their last game.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson comes into the starting lineup in place of Arnaut Groeneveld.

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Rico, Ake, Cook, Smith, Billing, Lerma, Wilson, Fraser, King, Wilson

Man Utd team to play Bournemouth

Midweek match-winner Marcus Rashford has shaken off the knock he picked up after scoring two goals against Chelsea and starts.

Fellow injury doubts Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are also passed fit and partner each other in central defence.

There are four changes to the side that started at Stamford Bridge. Into the team come David De Gea, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial.

They replace Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams and Jesse Lingard, who are all named among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Rashford, Martial.