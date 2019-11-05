Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Ajax lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Chelsea and Ajax.
Chelsea team to play Ajax
📝 Team news is in and there's one change for the Blues! #CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/Qzong4XEjN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2019
Chelsea make just one change to the side that started in last weekend’s win over Watford.
Marco Alonso comes in at left-back in place of Emerson Palmieri.
In-form Christian Pulisic continues in Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.
Youngsters Reece James and Billy Gilmour are among the substitutes. They are joined on the bench by fit-again N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen.
Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham
Ajax team to play Chelsea
⚠ TEAM NEWS ⚠#UCL #cheaja pic.twitter.com/UhlYNTngLS
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 5, 2019
Starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico, Van de Beek, Martínez, Ziyech, Neres, Tadic, Promes