Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Ajax lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Chelsea and Ajax.

Chelsea team to play Ajax

📝 Team news is in and there's one change for the Blues!

Chelsea make just one change to the side that started in last weekend’s win over Watford.

Marco Alonso comes in at left-back in place of Emerson Palmieri.

In-form Christian Pulisic continues in Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.

Youngsters Reece James and Billy Gilmour are among the substitutes. They are joined on the bench by fit-again N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Ajax team to play Chelsea

Starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico, Van de Beek, Martínez, Ziyech, Neres, Tadic, Promes