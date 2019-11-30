Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs West Ham team news

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham.

Chelsea team to play West Ham

Here's our team today to take on West Ham. 💪#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/AqrxznqQ0a — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2019

Chelsea make five changes to the side held at Valencia in midweek.

Olivier Giroud comes in for the injured Tammy Abraham.

Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Mason Mount and Pedro Rodriguez.

They replace Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Willian.

Starting XI: Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic

West Ham team to play Chelsea

West Ham make four changes for today’s trip to Chelsea.

The Hammers hand a debut to former MK Dons and Millwall goalkeeper David Martin. The 33-year-old replaces Roberto between the sticks.

Balbuena, Pedro Fornals and Michail Antonio also came into the team.

They replace Issa Diop, Andriy Yarmolenko and Sebastien Haller.

Starting XI: Martin; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Fornals, Snodgrass, Anderson; Antonio