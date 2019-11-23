Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Crystal Palace team to play Liverpool

Crystal Palace are unchanged from the side that started against Chelsea last time out.

Jaïro Riedewald is among the substitutes and could make a first Premier League appearance of the season.

Starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Liverpool team to play Crystal Palace

Andrew Robertson is declared fit to start at left-back after overcoming his ankle injury, but fellow injury doubt Mo Salah has to settle for a place on the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes into the table-topping Reds’ attack in place of Salah in the only change to the side that started against Manchester City before the international break.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane