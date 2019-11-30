Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool team to play Brighton

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



The Reds to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2019

Liverpool make three changes to the side that started against Napoli in midweek.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come into the Reds’ side for today’s game against Brighton.

They replace Joe Gomez, Fabinho and James Milner.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Brighton team to play Liverpool

🔢 Here's how we take to the field to face @LFC this afternoon at Anfield.



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NfmbLrhID7 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 30, 2019

Brighton make four changes for their trip to Anfield.

Into the starting lineup come Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connolly.

They replace Shane Duffy, Solly March, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.

Starting XI: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Bissouma, Mooy, Connolly