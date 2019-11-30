Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Brighton team news
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool team to play Brighton
Liverpool make three changes to the side that started against Napoli in midweek.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come into the Reds’ side for today’s game against Brighton.
They replace Joe Gomez, Fabinho and James Milner.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Brighton team to play Liverpool
Brighton make four changes for their trip to Anfield.
Into the starting lineup come Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connolly.
They replace Shane Duffy, Solly March, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.
Starting XI: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Bissouma, Mooy, Connolly