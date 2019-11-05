Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Genk lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Liverpool and Genk.

Liverpool team to play Genk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to the side that beat Aston Villa last time out.

Joe Gomez, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi comes into the team.

They replace Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Origi

Genk team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Coucke, Maehle, De Norre, Lucumi, Cuesta, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Dewaest, Berge, Ito, Samatta