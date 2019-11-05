Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Genk lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Liverpool and Genk.
Liverpool team to play Genk
#UCL team news 🔴🔵
Tonight's line-up for matchday 4️⃣…#LIVGEN https://t.co/soXURstQgu
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2019
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to the side that beat Aston Villa last time out.
Joe Gomez, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi comes into the team.
They replace Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Origi
Genk team to play Liverpool
Starting XI: Coucke, Maehle, De Norre, Lucumi, Cuesta, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Dewaest, Berge, Ito, Samatta