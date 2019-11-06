Confirmed Team News: Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham team to play Red Star Belgrade
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Dier, Sanchez, Rose, Ndombele, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Lo Celso, Kane (C).@WilliamHill latest (18+)https://t.co/FTVL39F6wj#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/5PaXnmvBHW
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2019
Harry Kane returns for Spurs and is restored to the starting lineup.
The England striker’s inclusion is one of five changes to the side that started against Everton last time out.
Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Giovani Lo Celso also come in.
They replace Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.
Heung-min Son starts despite his tearful response to his response in the horrific injury sustained by Andre Gomes against the Toffees.
Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Dier, Sanchez, Rose, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lo Celso, Kane
Red Star Belgrade team to play Tottenham
Starting XI: Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Jovancic, Petrovic; Garcia, Marin, Van la Parra; Pavkov