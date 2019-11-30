Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Bournemouth team news

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Spurs team to play Bournemouth

Spurs make three changes to the side that came from behind to beat Olympiacos in midweek.

Jan Vertonghen, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko come into Jose Mourinho’s starting XI.

They replace Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Kane

Bournemouth team to play Spurs

🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🚨



🔻Stacey starts, Smith ill

🔻L Cook in for suspended Billing

🔻Danjuma’s second PL start#afcb🍒 pic.twitter.com/KjfkWXxJz4 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 30, 2019

Bournemouth make four changes to the side beaten by Wolves last time out.

Jack Stacey, Arnaut Danjuma, Jefferson Lerma and Dom Solanke come into the team.

They replace the suspended Simon Francis and Philip Billing, Adam Smith (illness) and Harry Wilson.

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Rico, Fraser, Lerma, L Cook, Danjuma, Solanke, C Wilson