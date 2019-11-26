Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Olympiacos lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos.

Spurs team to play Olympiacos

Jose Mourinho makes one enforced change to the side that started his first game in charge of Tottenham.

Danny Rose replaces Ben Davies at left-back, just as he did in the 75th minute of last weekend’s victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fit-again Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele are both among the substitutes.

Rookie goalkeeper Brandon Austin also continues on the bench in the absence of Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf).

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane

Olympiacos team to play Spurs

Starting XI: Sá; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Meriah, Tsimikas; Camara, Guilherme, Bouchalakis; Podence, El Arabi, Masouras