Confirmed Team News: Valencia vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Valencia and Chelsea at the Mestalla.

Valencia team to play Chelsea

Injury doubt Ezequiel Garay has shaken off the problem that forced him to miss training this week and partners former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista in central defence.

Another former Gunner, midfielder Francis Coquelin, is absent through injury.

Starting XI: Cillessen; Jaume Costa, Paulista, Garay, Gayà; Ferrán Torres, Parejo, Wass, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo, Maxi Gómez.

Chelsea team to play Valencia

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side narrowly beaten by champions Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture.

Youngster Reece James comes in at right-back and Andreas Christensen is included at centre-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta moves to left-back, where he replaces Emerson Palmieri. Fikayo Tomoroi also drops out of the team that started at the Etihad Stadium.

Starting XI: Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic