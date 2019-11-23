Confirmed Team News: West vs Tottenham – Jose Mourinho’s first Spurs lineup

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s early kick-off in the Premier League between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, which is new coach Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs.

West Ham team to play Spurs

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YHOoVg9VI1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini makes two changes to the side beaten by Burnley before the international break.

Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pedro Fornals.

Starting XI: Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller

Spurs team to play West Ham

New Spurs coach Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that started Mauricio Pochettino’s final game in charge against Sheffield United.

Into the starting lineup come Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura.

Tanguy Ndombele, who picked up an injury on international duty, Moussa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso drop out.

Sissoko and Lo Celso are on the bench. Rookie goalkeeper Brandon Austin is also among the substitutes, with Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm both ruled out through injury.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane