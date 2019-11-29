Football in England: the pure passion of the British

People have been playing ball games for a very long time and, contrary to popular belief, football (or rather a game very similar to it) didn’t appear in England. But it was in this country that it reached its peak, gaining extraordinary popularity in the middle of the XIX century.

The advent of football in Britain

The development of official football rules, the foundation of the first football club, and the first football tournament (the FA Cup of 1871) – all this happened in the Foggy Albion.

Since then, the love of football around the world has been only growing. According to FIFA, it is played by about 260 million people, and the number of officially registered clubs exceeds 1.500.000. Moreover, last July, the International Football Federation announced its intention to increase the number of players to four billion people.

I can’t judge how far these plans are from becoming a reality, but at least in England, almost the entire population aged two and over is actively interested in football. Football tournaments are an important part of team building in many local companies, and almost all schools and universities have their own teams.

Many commons (large ennobled fields for public recreation and sports in England) become a playground for football battles on weekends. Amateur clubs carry out their training in such fields as available in many areas. Boys and girls, children, and adults play football with the same willingness. It is also part of the compulsory physical education program for children, and many educational institutions have their own teams participating in competitions. Schools and universities are ready to spend the lion’s share of their budget on their preparation, and an invitation to the main staff can be the key to success in entering high school and even university.

English football clubs

However, despite such popularity of football among the population, the English national team cannot boast of significant achievements on the world stage. Only once (in 1966) it managed to become a winner of the World Cup, and it never rose above third place in the European Championship. The success of the other members of the United Kingdom, each of which has its own football team, is even more modest.

English football clubs is another matter. Competitions of the oldest in the world English Premier League rivet millions of spectators around the world. Many people are rooting for Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and other brilliant clubs, where the best football players in the world are gathered. And these clubs, which are also giant brands, are doing everything to maintain their popularity. Huge means are spent on transfers of the best players, and the symbols of the Red Devils or Gunners are known even to the people who are far from football. Clubs have their own luxurious stadiums, a visit to which is a separate point of the tourist program of many guests of the country.

The excitement around some matches is so great that you can’t easily get the tickets: you have to be a member of a certain club or regularly attend the lower-level matches.

Training football players in England

Moreover, English clubs have created a real forge of world football. Moreover, the search for talent begins at a very young age. In fact, many children start to go in for sports as soon as they start to walk. Most often, the choice of parents falls on swimming and football. You can sign up a child for the first football training from the age of 18 months.

The price of classes varies depending on the club and its goals. They play once a week in the nearest field. The club employs both professional trainers and amateurs, but the parents themselves are also actively involved in the classes.

More expensive clubs usually organise classes not only on the open field, but also indoors – there are fewer groups, and therefore, every little footballer gets more attention. But the main thing is that even the most expensive and prestigious club doesn’t guarantee success in the field of professional football.

It is interesting that in England, the search mechanism for talented football players (as well as other athletes) is running like clockwork. Having noticed a child with good potential, coaches of the school teams can invite a representative of one of the football clubs to take a look at him. Often, recruiters themselves attend matches of various amateur clubs and tournaments in search of future stars. This is a delicate and painstaking work requiring a special flair. However, you can be sure that if the child is talented, this will not go unnoticed.