Former Chelsea and Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho early favourite to replace sacked Mauricio Pochettino

Jose Mourinho is the early favourite to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Following the north London club’s surprise announcement this evening that Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked, former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho is odds on to replace him.

The Portuguese coach has been out of work for nearly a year since being sacked by United in December 2018.

Mourinho is the odds-on favourite to replace Pochettino, who was dismissed after a disappointing start to the season left Spurs languishing 14th in the Premier League table.

Another former Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is also among the front-runners to be named as Spurs’ next manager. He would be a more complicated appointment than Mourinho since he is currently in charge at Napoli.

Ancelotti managed the Blues between July 2009 and May 2011.

Massimiliano Allegri, Eddie Howe, Julian Negelsmann, Rafael Benitez and Erik Ten Hag are among the other candidates thought to be in the mix for the job.