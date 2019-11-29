Freddie Ljungberg reacts to Arsenal appoint

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has posted on social media in the wake of his appointment as the club’s interim head coach.

The ex-Sweden international was confirmed as Unai Emery’s temporary replacement in the same statement that announced the Spaniard’s sacking earlier today.

Ljungberg indicated that he didn’t know for how long he would keep the post.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “However long I oversee @Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again.

“We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work!”

Ljungberg will now take charge of the Gunners for their Premier League fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.