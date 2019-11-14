Harry Wilson reveals he gets encouraging texts from Jurgen Klopp

Bournemouth’s on-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has revealed that he gets text messages of encouragement from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Wilson played regularly under Klopp during pre-season but – having spent last season on loan at Derby County – was allowed to join the Cherries for a second successive season-long loan away from Anfield.

Although Wilson wasn’t part of his plans for the current season, Klopp has been in touch regularly with the 22-year-old.

Speaking while on international duty with Wales, Wilson spoke about the Liverpool manager’s contact with him – including a message to congratulate at him after he scored against the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City.

According to the BBC, he said: “I get the odd message off the manager.

“He says he has been watching and after I scored against Manchester City he congratulated me on the goal.”

He added: “It gives you a boost to see that, and it is great he is keeping an eye on me.”

Wilson, who has just one Liverpool first-team appearance to his name, has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for the Cherries so far this term.

He is part of the Wales squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.