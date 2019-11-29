Injured Arsenal man announces return to fitness

Arsenal’s new interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg will be able to call upon the services of defender Sead Kolasinac for this weekend’s game against Norwich City.

The Gunners travel to Carrow Road on Sunday for Ljungberg’s first game in charge following Unai Emery’s sacking earlier today.

Kolasinac had missed the final matches of Emery’s reign due to a hamstring injury.

But he posted on social media this afternoon to announce his return to full fitness. His tweet was accompanied by a photo showing him back in full training at London Colney earlier today.