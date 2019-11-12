Jordan Henderson mediates via telephone after Raheem Sterling vs Joe Gomez scrap

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played the role of peacemaker after the bust-up between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez at St George’s Park yesterday.

Henderson, a club-mate of Gomez’s a former team-mate of Sterling’s at Anfield, was drafted in to mediate between the pair.

The 29-year-old midfielder is part of the Three Lions’ squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualification games, but has been allowed extra time off because he is suspended for Thursday’s game against Montenegro.

He is due to link up with the squad this evening, but was unexpectedly pressed into action over the phone after Sterling and Gomez clashed in the canteen at St George’s Park.

According to the Mirror, Henderson was promptly on the phone to both players to hold clear-the-air talks and ensure the put the matter behind them.

Sterling and Gomez had squared up to each other in the closing stages of last weekend’s Premier league game between Liverpool and City. Tensions were reignited when they reported for internatioanl duty.