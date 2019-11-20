Jose Mourinho appointed as Tottenham Hotspur head coach

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Jose Mourinho has been appointed as their new head coach.

The former Manchester United manager replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked from his role as manager last night.

Mourinho said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

The Portuguese coach has signed a three-and-a-half year contract that ties him to Spurs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho has been out of managerial work since being sacked by United in December 2018.

The 56-year-old started his coaching career in his homeland at Porto. He has also managed Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He has won the Champions League twice, with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010, and the Premier League title three times with Chelsea.

He replaced Pochettino, aged 47, who had been in charge of Spurs since May 2014.

The north Londoners were the beaten finalists in last season’s Champions League, but have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008.