Liverpool stars respond to racist incident

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have been posting on social media in the wake of a racist incident in their native Netherlands.

In the wake of the racist abuse directed at Excelsior Rotterdam’s Ahmad Mendes Moreira during a Dutch second division game against Den Bosch over the weekend, both Van Dijk and Wijnaldum tweeted to declare: “Enough is enough.”

The tweets were accompanied by a photo of the Netherlands squad holding hands in unity.

Dutch-born Moreira, aged 24, said he was called a “negro and cotton-picker” during the game. The referee took the players off the pitch after 30 minutes of the game due to the abuse.