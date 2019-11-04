Liverpool vs Genk team news

Liverpool do not have any fresh injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Genk.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp indicated that he expected to choose from the same group of players he had available for the Premier League win over Aston Villa last time out.

That would make centre-back Joel Matip (knee), attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and right-back Nathaniel Clyne (knee) his only absentees.

In Matip’s absence, Dejan Lovren could keep his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Joe Gomez is also in contention, but Lovren was favoured for the games against Villa, Tottenham Hatspur and the reverse fixture at Genk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was absent for the match in Belgian, but is set to feature in this game. He reached the milestone of 100 first-team appearances when he started against Villa.

It is in midfield where Klopp will have decisions to make. Captain Jorgan Henderson could be rested in favour of vice-skipper James Milner. Adam Lallana, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho will also compete for spots.