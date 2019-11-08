Liverpool vs Man City team news

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday. Depending on how things go at Anfield, the Reds could go into the international break with a nine, six or three-point lead over the champions.

Liverpool team news

Table-topping Liverpool’s biggest concern is captain Jordan Henderson’s illness, but the skipper should recover in time to feature.

The Reds are without defender Joel Matip (knee), attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and right-back Nathaniel Clyne (knee).

Fabinho is available after being rested for the Aston Villa game to avoid a yellow card that would have seen him suspended for this match.

Man City team news

City will be without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, who is ruled out with the muscular injury he sustained in the Champions League game against Atalanta in midweek.

Claudio Bravo will deputise. He was red carded after coming on for Ederson against Atalanta (with Kyle Walker replacing him in goal), but is free to play domestic fixtures.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Rodrigo (thigh), Leroy Sane (knee), Aymeric Laporte (knee) and David Silva (thigh) are all ruled out.