Liverpool vs Napoli team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Napoli.

The holders host their Italian opponents at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Midfielder Naby Keita is in contention to feature after shaking off the illness that has troubled him for the past couple of days.

Klopp indicated that Mo Salah is fully fit ahead of the Napoli game. The Egypt international missed two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and was an unused substitute for last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace due to an ankle injury he sustained during the win over Manchester City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp told reporters: “Mo looks really good. He looked really good in training the day before yesterday especially, after the game. It was really good.

“Yesterday we didn’t do too much, so we will see today – but I’m not worried about it.”

Left-back Andy Robertson, who was also sidelined during the international break due to an ankle injury, came through the Palace game unscathed.

Centre-back Joel Matip remains out of action due to a knee injury. He is set to undergo a fresh assessment of the problem.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne is also still out.