Liverpool’s Andy Robertson ruled out of Scotland squad

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has pulled out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

The captain will remain with Steve Clarke’s squad for the next couple of days, but will not travel to Cyprus ahead of Saturday’s match.

Robertson, aged 25, left Anfield with a badly swollen ankle after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester City. He provided the assist for Mo Salah’s goal and played the full 90 minutes.

Although he insisted on reporting for national team duty, he has now withdrawn and will return to Melwood for treatment on his ankle when the Scotland squad leaves for Cyprus.

The seriousness of the injury will not be known until the swelling subsides and Liverpool’s medical team can carry out an assessment.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will hope to have his first-choice left-back available when his side return to action after the international break with a game against Crystal Palace on November 23.