Liverpool’s Curtis Jones react to scoring the winning penalty vs Arsenal

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has posted on social media to give his thoughts on scoring the winning penalty in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fourth round victory over Arsenal.

Midfielder Jones tucked away the decisive spot-kick to give the Reds a 5-4 shootout win after an enthralling 10-goal thriller at Anfield.

It understandably meant a lot to the 18-year-old, who grew up in Liverpool and has been on the Reds’ books since 2010.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I could always imagine this growing up… Definitely a night to remember for me, but more importantly what great character and belief shown by the team! Thanks for all the amazing support REDS.”