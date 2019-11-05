Man Utd midfielder tells fans he’s an ordinary guy who used to work in a sawmill

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is a relatively recent arrival on social media – and his posts can sometimes leave you scratching your head.

In his latest video, the Serbia international has railed against the perception of footballers being arrogant.

A lengthy Matic quote is display in text and graphics in what appears to be an attempt to quell bad feeling among United fans towards the players ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.

Matic, who perhaps senses that a backlash could follow last weekend’s defeat at Bournemouth, was at pains to point out that players are ordinary people with emotions.

To emphasise that point, he mentioned that he used to work in a sawmill, just like the rest of us. (This is true: Matic was employed in a sawmill in his native Serbia as a teenager).

He said: “Footballers are normal people.

“Some players get a bad reputation for being a bit arrogant.

“But I tell you 95% of footballers are good guys, many are from poor families, and we have worked like crazy to get where we are.

“So when you watch all the players walk out at Old Trafford this week, don’t think footballers are some kind of superheroes who never feel pressure or nerves.

“I’m the same guy who used to work in the sawmill. We’re human beings with the same emotions, thoughts, fears and hopes as you.”

For an extra level of cringe-worthiness, the comments were marked as “#motivationalquote”.