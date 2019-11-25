Man Utd star reacts to return to boyhood club

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has thanked former club Sheffield United for the reception he got during yesterday’s 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield-born Maguire came through the ranks at the club, joining the Blades’ youth teams and progressing to the first-team. He made his debut in 2011 and clocked up 166 appearances before his transfer to Hull City in 2014.

After visiting his old stomping ground for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League fixture, the England international took to social media this morning.

He wrote: “Good luck @SheffieldUnited for the rest of the season. Thanks for the reception.”