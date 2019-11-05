Man Utd striker reacts to ‘setback’ against Bournemouth

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth was a “setback”.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss on the south coast in the early kick-off last Saturday.

That ended an unbeaten run of four matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Rashford says the surprise defeat to the Cherries shows that United still have a lot of hard work to do.

He called for the team to make amends in home matches against Partizan Belgrade and Brighton this week.