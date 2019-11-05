Man Utd striker reacts to ‘setback’ against Bournemouth
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth was a “setback”.
The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss on the south coast in the early kick-off last Saturday.
That ended an unbeaten run of four matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Rashford says the surprise defeat to the Cherries shows that United still have a lot of hard work to do.
He called for the team to make amends in home matches against Partizan Belgrade and Brighton this week.
Saturday was a setback and a reminder we have lots of work to do.
Two home games this week and we need to make them count. pic.twitter.com/DWUoaYvSZw
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 4, 2019