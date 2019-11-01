Man Utd team news ahead of Bournemouth game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that he will have a trio of injured players available for tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and match-winner Marcus Rashford, all sustained knocks in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

Solskjaer is still awaiting full confirmation on their fitness, but hopes to have all three at his disposal.

He will be particularly keen to have Rashford available following his impressive display at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the United boss said: “It’s still early. Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

“They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, a light session and hopefully they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.”

But United will definitely be without defender Axel Tuanzebe (hip), left-back Luke Shaw (thigh) and midfielder Nemanja Matic. Solskjaer confirmed that they are all unavailable and that he did not expect them to return to action until after the November international break..

Also missing will be Paul Pogba, who has been ruled out until December due to an ankle injury.