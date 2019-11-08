Man Utd team news ahead of Brighton game

Manchester United have injury doubts over Victor Lindelof (back) and Scott McTominay (knock) ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lindelof has not trained since playing in last weekend’s defeat at Bournemouth and missed the Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade.

McTominay sustained his injury against Partizan.

Centre-back Harry Maguire also picked up a knock in the European fixture, but is expected to shake that off in time to feature.

Discussing which of his injured players might be available for the game, United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer told reporters: “Hopefully Scott. Hopefully Victor as well, but I don’t know because he hasn’t trained this week. It’s his back.”

Marcos Rojo, who impressed against Partizan, could feature if Lindelof doesn’t make it.

Youngster Brandon Williams is set to start at left-back, with Ashley Young suspended after picking up five yellow cards and Luke Shaw still out injured.

Paul Pogba (ankle) remains sidelined. Defenders Tim Fosu-Mensah and Eric Bailly are nearing fitness but are not yet ready to be considered for selection.