Man Utd team news ahead of Sheffield United game

Manchester United will hand fitness tests to six fit-again players ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Right-backs Diogo Dalot and Tim Fosu-Mensah, left-back Luke Shaw, central defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, and midfielder Nemanja Matic are all back in training after recovering from their injuries during the international break.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his medical team must now assess which of them are fit enough to be considered for selection for Sunday’s encounter with the Blades.

The Norwegian boss hinted he is probably not expected to call upon many of the returning players.

He told United’s official website: “Of course, it is always helpful when players are coming back and we have numbers in training.

“We shoudn’t expect too much of them because they have been out for a long, long time. Axel, the last game he played was Newcastle. Nemanja was injured in the international break that week. Shawy, or Luke, has been out for three months now, more or less.

“At least they are training, training hard, and if we can give them some game time then that will be good.”

United will definitely be without midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Pogba is still rebuilding his fitness after an ankle injury, while McTominay faces a short spell on the sidelines with the injury he sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international games.

Solskjaer added: “Scott will be out for a little while, still.

“He has not been training with us, he is still recovering and, hopefully, we can see him, maybe, around the time of Tottenham or [Manchester] City [next month]. We don’t know yet.

“He heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely. Probably not [Aston] Villa either.

“Paul is improving. obviously he has been out and, when you are in a cast for that long, you do lose your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up.

“He has not started on his football work yet so it will still be a little while before we see him.”