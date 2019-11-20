Man Utd’s Daniel James reacts to qualifying for Euro 2020 with Wales

Manchester United winger Daniel James will be at Euro 2020 next summer after Wales secured qualification with victory over Hungary last night.

Two goals from Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey gave Ryan Giggs’ side a 2-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium. That gave them the three points needed to book a spot at the finals.

James, aged 22, played the full 90 minutes as he won his 10th cap.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the United youngster said: “What dreams are made of! EURO2020 HERE WE COME!”