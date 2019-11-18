Man Utd’s Daniel James reacts to Wales’ win over Azerbaijan
Manchester United winger Daniel James was in action for Wales over the weekend as they kept their Euro 2020 qualification hopes in their own hands.
Ryan Giggs’ side recorded a 0-2 win over Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday evening.
James played a decisive role in the victory. He cut in from the left flank to unleash one of his now familiar right-footed efforts on goal.
His shot hit the crossbar and the post, before rebounding for Harry Wilson to nod in Wales’ second goal.
Writing on Twitter, James said: “Important win last night in Baku! Big performance needed on Tuesday! One game away.”
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) November 17, 2019