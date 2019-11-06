Michy Batshuayi welcomes Kepa to the memes club

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has welcomed team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga to the “memes club”.

The Belgium international became an Internet hit when he blasted a ball against the post and into his own face during a 2018 World Cup game against England.

Kepa suffered a gif-worthy moment of his own during last night’s Champions League draw with Ajax.

The Spaniard scored an own goal when the ball rebounded off the post, into his face and into the net.