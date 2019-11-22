Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Paul Pogba basketball video

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed on a video of Paul Pogba playing basketball in his press conference this morning.

Pogba is ruled out of Sunday’s game at Sheffield United due to the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since September.

Although he is yet to return to full training, the France international shared a video showing him jumping and running on a basketball court.

Solskjaer defended his player, saying he was also running on treadmills but was not yet ready for the rigours of Premier League training.

Giving an update on Pogba’s fitness, he said: “He had another test and scan just at the start of the international break and it’s not healed yet but he is stepping up the recovery so he doesn’t have to have the cast on.

“He’s out for six or seven weeks so he’s gradually now stepping up walking on the treadmill, biking. It’ll still be a few weeks. We hope to see him in 2019.

In response to the basketball video, in which Pogba tagged Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler to thank him for a tip, Solskjaer added: “We don’t play basketball.

“I don’t see many basketball players tackling, ankles twisting and turning with studs. But he’s not ready to train, no.”

You can see Pogba’s basketball video below.