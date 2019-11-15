Photo: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Gabon against DR Congo

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in action for Gabon in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo last night.

Aubameyang, who skippers his national team, was unable to make a breakthrough in the game, but his side emerged from Kinshasa with a respectable 0-0 away draw.

Gabon now turn their attention to a home game against Angola in Franceville this weekend.

You can see Aubameyang attempting a shot on goal in the photo below.