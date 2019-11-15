Photo: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Gabon against DR Congo
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in action for Gabon in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo last night.
Aubameyang, who skippers his national team, was unable to make a breakthrough in the game, but his side emerged from Kinshasa with a respectable 0-0 away draw.
Gabon now turn their attention to a home game against Angola in Franceville this weekend.
You can see Aubameyang attempting a shot on goal in the photo below.
Le travail commence à payer. Nous restons mobiliser et déterminer pour des meilleurs résultats. A dimanche au stade rénovation de Franceville contre l'Angola. pic.twitter.com/D7i5MLTpsd
— Fédération Gabonaise de Football – FEGAFOOT (@fegafoot_gabon) November 14, 2019