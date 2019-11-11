Photo: Chelsea keeper Kepa reports for Spain duty

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reported for international duty with Spain.

The 25-year-old is part of the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania.

After signing off for the international break with the Blues’ victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Kepa reported for national team duty at Las Rozas, outside Madrid, earlier today.

He arrived at the base alongside Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

You can see Kepa reporting for duty in the photo below.