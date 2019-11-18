Photo: Chelsea star’s Real Madrid reunion

Chelsea midfielder Matteo Kovacic has been enjoying a catch-up with some of his former Real Madrid team-mates during the current international break.

The 25-year-old is part of the Croatia squad to face Georgia tomorrow that is skippered by Los Blancos star Luka Modric.

Modric’s current club-mate Marcelo dropped by get the old band back together. The left-back has not featured for Brazil this year and had the time to visit some friends.

Sharing a photo of the group together on Twitter, Kovacic wrote: “Together again.”