Photo: Chelsea’s Frank Lampard posts with first Premier League manager of the month award

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been named Premier League manager of the month for October.

The Stamford Bridge legend led the Blues to three wins from three Premier League games last month. They beat Newcastle United at home and scored four goals in away wins at Southampton and Burnley.

Lampard beat fellow nominees Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith to claim the award.

He previously won the Premier League player of the month award four times over the course of his career.

You can see Lampard posing with the award in the photo below.