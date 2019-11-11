Photo: David De Gea reports for Spain duty

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has reported for international duty with Spain.

After playing in the Red Devils’ 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday, De Gea jetted out to his homeland to link up with the national team for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania.

The 29-year-old will hope to add to his 41 caps, but faces competition from Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

You can see De Gea reporting for duty at Las Rozas, outside Madrid, in the photo below.