Photo: Harry Kane poses with his Euro 2020 hat-trick balls
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has shared a photo showing him posing with the two matchballs he collected after scoring hat-tricks in Euro 2020 qualification games.
The England star’s three goals against Montenegro last week followed an earlier treble against Bulgaria.
Kane posed for a photo with the balls – each signed by his England team-mates – as he reflected on the Three Lions’ qualification for next summer’s tournament.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Great end to 2019 with @England. A couple of hat trick balls and a big summer to look forward to in 2020!”
The six goals from Kane’s two hat-tricks have helped to catapult up the chart of England’s all-time leading goalscorers. He is now sixth on the list, with only Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Greaves and Michael Owen above him.
Great end to 2019 with @England. A couple of hat trick balls and a big summer to look forward to in 2020! #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/2AeNPZVrZf
