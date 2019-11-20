Photo: Jose Mourinho poses with Tottenham shirt

Newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has posed with the club’s home shirt as part of his official unveiling.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss was confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement earlier today.

He was at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground this morning to complete his post-signing formalities. You can see images from his photoshoot below.

The 56-year-old will take charge of his first training session later today as he begins the preparations for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against West Ham United.