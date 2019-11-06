Photo: Kyle Walker goes in goal for Man City vs Atalanta

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has been pressed in action as an emergency goalkeeper in this evening’s Champions League game against Atalanta.

First-choice keeper Ederson went off at half-time due to injury, while substitute keeper Claudio Bravo was sent-off in the second half.

That left Pep Guardiola with no option but to put an outfield player between the sticks for the final six minutes plus injury time. England international Walker was the man who got the nod.

You can see Walker in his keeper kit in the photo above. And you can see him in action in the video below.