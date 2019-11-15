Photo: Marcus Rashford’s schoolwork revealing his ambition to play for Man Utd

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has shared on social media a piece of schoolwork proving that he is currently living out his boyhood dreams.

Rashford’s mum came across a piece of work Rashford had typed up on a computer as a child in which he reveals his ambition of becoming a professional footballer, ideally for United.

He shared an image of the schoolwork the day after scoring for England in their 1000th international.

The young Rashford wrote: “I only have one aim in life and that is to be a professional footballer, and hopefully at Manchester United.”