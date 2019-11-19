Photo: Mo Salah jetting back to Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace game

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on his way back to Merseyside to prepare for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

The Egypt international has not played during the international break due to an ankle injury he sustained in the victory over title rivals Manchester City.

But he was allowed to stay with the Pharaohs as they prepared for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros.

The fact that he was not required at Melwood for treatment will offer encouragement that he will be available at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Salah shared a photo this morning showing him at the airport ahead of his flight back to Liverpool.