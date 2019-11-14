Photo: Mo Salah poses for selfie with Egypt team-mate

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt’s upcoming games against Kenya and Comoros, but he is still part of his national team’s camp.

He has been hovering around training sessions wearing a protective boot after picking up an ankle injury during last weekend’s win over Manchester City.

And the Pharaohs’ star man remains a key figure around the team base. Team-mate Mohamed Hany, aged 23, grabbed a selfie with his colleague at the team hotel.