Photos: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helps Gabon beat Angola

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was involved as Gabon secured a 2-1 win over Angola in yesterday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Gabon’s all-time leading goalscorer was not on the scoresheet on this occasion, with Denis Bouanga and Aaron Boupendza grabbing the decisive goals.

Aubameyang did pose for a post-match selfie with Bouanga on the pitch in Franceville.

He also took to social media to share a couple of photo of him from the game, which ensured Gabon ended the international break with four points from their two games.