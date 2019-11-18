Photos: Under-fire Man Utd star in the gym

As one of the stars of England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final less than 18 months ago, Jesse Lingard should probably have been in Kosovo for England’s Euro 2020 qualification game yesterday.

Instead, down the pecking order at Manchester United and out of the picture for the Three Lions, Lingard spent Sunday working out by himself, seemingly in a home gym.

The 26-year-old took to social media to share photos of him stretching.

Just hours before his good friend Marcus Rashford was on the scoresheet in Pristina, Lingard wrote: “Keep on working #SundaySession.”